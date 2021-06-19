The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from June 11 to 17:
Lowest Scores
• Rios Steakhouse, 1605 Galleria Blvd., Charlotte – 90
Violations include: Certified person-in-charge wasn't available; hand sink in corner of rotisserie room was not usable; two packages of raw salmon were on top of pan of cooked noodles in walk-in cooler; brisket and ribs cooked earlier in day sat at room temperature in kitchen area below 135 degrees; and small flies were present in back-of-house areas.
All Scores
Matthews
• Bruegger's Bagel Bakery, 1905 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 93
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97.5
• Fullwood Market, 131 E. John St. – 96.5
• Great Harvest Bread Co, 110 Matthews Station St. – 95
• Moe's Original Bar B Que, 111 Matthews Station St. – 90.5
Charlotte (28227)
• China Fun, 5716 Wyalong Drive – 96.5
• China Saute, 9248 Albemarle Road – 96
• Empire Pizza, 7024 Brighton Park Drive – 96.5
Charlotte (28270)
• City BBQ, 1514 Galleria Blvd. – 96
• Hungry Howies, 1707 Sardis Road N. – 96
• Hungry Howies, 8610 Camfield St. – 97.5
• Rios Steakhouse, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 90
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.