The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 9 to 15:
• KFC/Taco Bell, 9030 Lawyers Road, Charlotte – 90
Violations include: Certified person-in-charge wasn't available; ice machine had soil build-up; discard times were not written on some foods; sanitizer buckets in kitchen with bleach not at proper concentration; and facility had several fruit flies.
Matthews
• Boston Market, 9550 E. Independence Blvd. – 94
• Food Lion (deli/bakery), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
• Food Lion (meat market), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
• Food Lion (produce), 3609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
• Go Go Empenada, 11229 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Jet's Pizza, 920 Park Center Drive – 97
• Mac's Speed Shop, 142 E. John St. – 93
• McAlister's Deli, 2217 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5
• Primavera Pizza, 1319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95.5
Mint Hill
• Dae Bak Korean Restaurant, 6908 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 94.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Big Al's Pub & Grubberia, 9306 Albemarle Road – 94.5
• China Fun, 9020 Albemarle Road – 96
• KFC/Taco Bell, 9030 Lawyers Road – 90
• Tacos El Regio, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 93.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Domino's Pizza, 1830 Galleria Blvd. – 97
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.