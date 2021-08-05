The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 30 to Aug. 5:
Matthews
• Chen Fu Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• China Express II, 3607 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 93
• Dunkin Donuts, 9505 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Grace O'Malleys Irish Public House, 157 N. Trade St. – 97
• Kristopher's Sports Bar And Grille, 250 N. Trade St. – 95.5
• Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, 9623 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
Mint Hill
• Dunwellz Custom Kitchen and Pour House, 7110 Brighton Park Drive – 96.5
• Happy's Grill, 9229 Lawyers Road – 95
Charlotte (28227)
• Chick-fil-A, 9010 Albemarle Road – 96
• Deli Salvadorena, 7209 E. W. T. Harris Blvd. – 92
• Food Lion (deli), 9021 Albemarle Road – 98.5
• Food Lion (market), 9021 Albemarle Road – 99.5
• Fortune Cookie III, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 92
• Honey Buns, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
• Jake's Good Eats, 12721 Albemarle Road – 96
• Los Reyes Ii, 7308 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Pho Huong Que Restaurant, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 96.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.