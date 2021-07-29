The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 23 to 29:
Matthews
• Azteca Restaurant, 9709 E. Independence Blvd. – 94.5
• Best Wok II, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97.5
• Dairy Queen, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 97
Mint Hill
• Taxco Mexican Restaurant, 7106 Brighton Park Drive – 97
Charlotte (28227)
• Circle K, 4921 E. Independence Blvd. – 98.5
• Food Lion (deli), 8100 Idlewild Road – 95.5
• Ichiban Buffet Sushi & Hibachi, 7201 Albemarle Road – 92.5
• Little Caesar's, 9009 Albemarle Road – 93
• Restaurante Y Pupuseria Genesis, 7012 Albemarle Road – 97
• Speedway, 13354 Albemarle Road – 98.5
• Taco Bell, 8812 Albemarle Road – 99
Charlotte (28270)
• Chin Chin Restaurant, 9856 Monroe Road – 96.5
• Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, 1707 Sardis Road – 94
• Wendy's, 1801 Sardis Road N. – 96
