The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 2 to 8:
Lowest Scores
• Chili's Grill & Bar, 2521 Sardis Road N. – 82
Violations include: Lack of oversight observed throughout kitchen; handsink had drink-build up and a straw; corn cobs, penne pasta and salsa weren't cooling fast enough; corn cobs weren't held hot enough; chicken tenders, chicken breast filets, cheese slices and sliced tomatoes weren't held cold enough; and sliced turkey dated June 24 was still in reach-in.
• Fiesta Mexican Cuisine, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 87
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn't available; paper towels were missing from handsink; raw meat was stored over ready-to-eat foods; dish machine wasn't dispensing sanitizer at proper concentration; cheese dip, refried beans, rice and shredded chicken weren't held hot enough; cut lettuce, shredded cheese and cooked pork didn't have date marks.
Matthews
• Cmak European Deli, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98
• Pizza Spiga, 3509 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 94
Mint Hill
• Char Bar No. 7, 7312 Town View Drive – 92.5
• Hop Feng II, 9229 Lawyers Road – 94
• Papa John's, #6607032 Brighton Park Drive – 94.5
• Showmars, l6850 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 94
Charlotte (28227)
• Sunrise Restaurant, 8923 Albemarle Road – 96
• Taqueria Express Grill, 6927 Albemarle Road – 94
• Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe, 7107 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95
Charlotte (28270)
• Be Em Asian Kitchen, 1848 Galleria Blvd. – 91.5
• Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 95
• Circle K, 9726 Monroe Road – 97
• Tony's Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 93.5
