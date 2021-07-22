The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from July 16 to 22:
Lowest Score
• Circle K, 100 E. John St. – 88
Violations include: Certified person-in-charge wasn't available; inspector observed lack of control over cold holding, date marking and other safety procedures; box of chemical bottles were stored in hand sink; coleslaw and salsa weren't held cold enough; open hot dogs in reach-in cooler and salsa in walk-in cooler weren't marked by date; and bottle of glass cleaner was stored above candy in back storage room.
All Scores
Matthews
• Circle K, 100 E. John St. – 88
• Clean Juice, 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95
• Copan 2 Go, 11329 E. Independence Blvd. – 90
• Corporate Caterers, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97
• East 74 Family Restaurant, 10915 Monroe Road – 97.5
• Holiday Inn Express, 9420 E. Independence Blvd. – 100
• Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill, 316 N. Trade St. – 94
• Publix (deli), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 97
• Publix (meat market), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 100
• Publix (produce), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 100
• Publix (seafood), 3110 Fincher Farm Road – 98.5
• Red Lobster, 9801 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 92.5
• Seaboard Taproom and Wine Bar, 213 N. Trade St. – 99
• The Exchange Pizza Depot, 213 N. Trade St. – 98
Mint Hill
• Bojangles, 11420 Beaver Farms Road – 94.5
Charlotte (28227)
• Circle K, 7208 E. Independence Blvd. – 91
Charlotte (28270)
• Juliana Pizza, 9858 Monroe Road – 95
• Providence Meadows, 4123 Kuykendall Road – 96.5
• Sushi Star Asian Cafe, 10020 Monroe Road – 98.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.