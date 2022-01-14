The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 7 to 13:
Matthews
• Cracker Barrel, 9330 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
• Jekyll & Hyde Taphouse and Grill, 316 N. Trade St. – 97
• Rack'em Pub & Billiards, 1898 Windsor Square Drive – 97
• Sam's Club (market), 1801 Windsor Square Drive – 99.5
• Umami Sushi & Grill, 200 E. Matthews St. – 95
Mint Hill
• Dunwellz Custom Kitchen And Pour House, 7110 Brighton Park Drive – 97.5
• El Valle Mint Hill, 9229 Lawyers Road – 96.5
• Jimmy Johns, 7014 Tutor St. – 96
Charlotte (28227)
• Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 7005 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 92.5
• Food Lion (deli), 9021 Albemarle Road – 98.5
• Food Lion (market), 9021 Albemarle Road – 97,5
• Food Lion (deli), 8100 Idlewild Road – 98.5
• Los Raspaditos, 7146 E. Independence Blvd. – 97
Charlotte (28270)
• Cook Out, 1815 Sardis Road N. – 92
• Popeye's, 1729 Sardis Road N. – 98
