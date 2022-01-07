The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 31 to Jan. 6:
Matthews
Bojangles, 11137 E. Independence Blvd. – 93.5
Mint Hill
Harris Teeter (deli), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 98.5
Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 98
Charlotte (28227)
Deli Salvadorena, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 95
Ichiban Buffet Sushi & Hibachi, 7201 Albemarle Road – 94
Jakes Good Eats, 12721 Albemarle Road – 94.5
Subway, 9044 Lawyers Road – 95.5
Charlotte (28270)
Bojangles, 1604 Galleria Blvd. – 98
Chex Grill & Wings, 1609 Sardis Road N. – 99.5
Pizza Hut, 9614 Monroe Road – 95.5
Tony's Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 95
