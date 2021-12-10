The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 3 to 9:
Lowest Score
Boston Market, 9550 E. Independence Blvd., Matthews – 82
Violations include: Inspector said person in charge didn't perform duties to ensure priority violations and wasn't aware of reportable illnesses or when to allow staff to return to work; employee put on gloves to prep order without washing hands; boxes were stacked in front of sink; package of meatloaf had a use-by date of Sept. 21; a bag of raw beef was stored on sheet tray in walk-in cooler with bags of cooked chicken; cutting boards and prep surfaces had food debris; chicken quarter in counter top unit as well as tomato sauce and garlic oil sauce in steam table was not held hot enough; and most items in walk-in cooler didn't have dates.
All Scores
Matthews
• Boston Market, 9550 E. Independence Blvd. – 82
• East 74 Family Restaurant, 10915 Monroe Road – 98
• Grace O'Malley's Irish Public House, 157 N. Trade St. – 97.5
• Longhorn Steakhouse, 9950 E Independence Blvd. – 95
• Pepero Korean Market, 10920 Monroe Road – 95.5
• Sante, 165 N. Trade St. – 98
• Umami Sushi & Grill, 200 E. Matthews St. – 93
• Which Wich, 930 Park Center Drive – 98.5
Mint Hill
• Stooges Pub & Grub, 13230 Albemarle Road – 96
Charlotte (28227)
• Arby's, 6200 Wilson Grove Road – 94
• Edible Arrangements, 6832 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 95.5
• King of Spicy, 8829 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 96
Charlotte (28270)
• McDonald's, 1620 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Subway, 1816 Galleria Blvd. – 96.5
• Walmart (deli/bakery), 1830 Galleria Blvd. – 96.5
