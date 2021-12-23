The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 17 to 23:
Matthews
Beantown Tavern, 130 Matthews Station St. – 90.5
Stacks Kitchen, 11100 Monroe Road – 97.5
Mint Hill
Food Lion (produce), 8118 Blair Road – 98
Jersey Mike's, 7028 Brighton Park Drive – 95
Taxco Mexican Restaurant, 7106 Brighton Park Drive – 96
Charlotte (28227)
Big Al's Pub & Grubberia, 9306 Albemarle Road – 95.5
Mi Barrio Halal Latin Grill, 7308 E Independence Blvd. – 94.5
Charlotte (28270)
704 Korean BBQ, 8320 Pineville Matthews Road – 94
Best Wok, 1717 Sardis Road – 97.5
Chin Chin Restaurant, 9856 Monroe Road – 97
Rios Steakhouse, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 93.5
Wendy's, 1801 Sardis Road – 99
