The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 10 to 16:
Matthews
Domino`s Pizza, 3335 Siskey Pkwy. – 99
Firehouse Subs, 1808 Windsor Square Drive – 95.5
Mooyah Burgers Fries And Shakes, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
Quiktrip, 10621 Monroe Road – 98.5
Sub Station II, 11500 E. Independence Blvd. – 95
Subway, 2800 Campus Ridge Road – 98
Mint Hill
Daphne's Bakery, 7609 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
Happy's Grill, 9229 Lawyers Road – 96
Pizza Hut, 9229 Lawyers Road – 93
Charlotte (28227)
Angela's Pizza & Restaurant, 9705 Mintworth Ave. – 95
Food Lion (produce), 9021 Albemarle Road – 96.5
Food Lion (produce), 6275 Wilson Grove Road – 99
Magdalena's Taqueria, 7146 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5
Subway, 9009 Albemarle Road – 96.5
Wendy's, 11801 Albemarle Road – 98
Charlotte (28270)
Be Em Asian Kitchen, 1848 Galleria Blvd. – 94
Everest Bistro, 9010 Monroe Road – 92.5
Nourish, 1421 Orchard Lake Drive – 98.5
