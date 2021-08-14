The Mecklenburg County inspected these restaurants from Aug. 6 to 12:
Lowest Score
• Tropical Bakery and Cafe, 11100 Monroe Road – 86.5
Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn't available; inspector observed lack of control in food safety; sink didn't have paper towels; cooked chicken and cooked beef didn't cool fast enough; ham, tomato, egg, milk, butter, liquid egg, and cheese weren't held cold enough; and ham, cheese, bologna, tomato, liquid egg and cooked egg weren't marked by date.
All Scores
Matthews
• Applebee's, 9616 E. Independence Blvd. – 92.5
• Ben Thanh Vietnamese Restaurant, 1806 Windsor Square Drive – 97
• CiCi's Pizza, 1804 Windsor Square Drive – 92
• Dunkin Donuts, 3114 Fincher Farm Road – 95
• McDonald's, 9607 E. Independence Blvd. – 97.5
• Thai Taste, 131 Matthews Station St. – 94
• Tropical Bakery And Cafe, 11100 Monroe Road – 86.5
Mint Hill
• Hawthorne's Pizza & Bar, 7319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 97
Charlotte (28227)
• Bojangles, 9075 Lawyers Road – 92.5
• Burger King, 7026 Albemarle Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 5706 Wyalong Drive – 95
• Jyoti's World Cuisine, 7128 Albemarle Road – 97.5
• Perry's Deli, 6727 Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road – 98.5
• Zaxby's, 8905 Albemarle Road – 94
Charlotte (28270)
• Bojangles, 1604 Galleria Blvd. – 98.5
• Community Culinary School/ Encore Catering, 9315 Monroe Road – 97.5
• Jimmy John's Sandwiches, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 93
• Lee Signature Salads, Smoothies, Fruit Bowls & More, 1640 N Sardis Road – 95.5
• Murphy Oil USA, 2010 Galleria Blvd. – 98
• Strudelteig, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
• Taco Bell, 1910 Sardis Road N. – 98.5
