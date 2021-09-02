The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2:
Lowest Scores
• Umami Sushi & Grill, 200 E. Matthews St., Matthews – 78.5
Violations include: Inspector described “overall lack of control over food-borne illness risk factor;” employee handled ready-to-eat cooked peppers with bare hands; raw chicken skewers were over raw shrimp and whole beef in cooler; metal pans had food debris inside; some food was missing or had incorrect date marking; Yutari bowls didn't have consumer advisory; and spray bottles didn't have labels.
• Beantown Tavern, 130 Matthews Station St., Matthews – 88
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn't available; employee drinks and food were stored above facility drinks in cooler; items in prep unit weren't held cold enough; pasta salad, potato salad and clam chowder were held past the seven-day date marking requirement; and temporary paper menus were printed without consumer advisory for hamburger and cheeseburgers.
All Scores
Matthews
• Beantown Tavern, 130 Matthews Station St. – 88
• Costco (deli), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5
• Costco (food court), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98
• Costco (market), 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 98.5
• Dilworth Coffee, 3016 Weddington Road – 98
• Food Lion (market), 9848 Monroe Road – 98
• Fullwood Market, 131 E. John St. – 90
• Mingfu Chinese & Sushi, 115 W. John St. – 96
• Pepero Oriental Foods, 10920 Monroe Road – 90
• Pizza Peel, 110 Matthews Station St. – 97
• Que Onda Tacos & Tequila, 3022 Weddington Road – 94.5
• Umami Sushi & Grill, 200 E. Matthews St. – 78.5
Mint Hill
• Circle K, 9201 Lawyers Road – 95
• Earp's Amoco, 7930 Fairview Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (deli) 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 96
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 7036 Brighton Park Drive – 98.5
Charlotte (28227)
• China Fun, 5716 Wyalong Drive – 94
• Food Lion (produce), 9848 Monroe Road – 96
• Hong Kong Bakery,7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 96
Charlotte (28270)
• Cinemark Movie Bistro, 9630 Monroe Road – 95.5
• City BBQ, 514 Galleria Blvd. – 97.5
• Food Lion (deli), 9848 Monroe Road – 98.5
• Nourish, 1421 Orchard Lake Drive – 97
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.