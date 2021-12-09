MATTHEWS – BVA Matthews LLC sold the Matthews Corners Outparcel Shops on Nov. 12 for $6.45 million to 20 Seaview Corp., according to SRS’ Investment Properties Group.
Matthews Corners Outparcel Shops consists of 9,978 square feet with stores like Marshalls, Hobby Lobby and Academy Sports. Matthews Corners is 100% occupied. The center is located at 2304 Matthews Township Pkwy.
“We continue to see persistent and unprecedented demand for retail strips in the Southeast,” said Kevin Yaryan, senior vice president of SRS’ Investment Properties Group in the Orlando office. “Well-positioned assets in growing markets are garnering multiple full-price offers given the ongoing lack of quality product available.”
