MATTHEWS – stayAPT Suites is developing locations in Charlotte (9655 Statesville Road) and Rock Hill (840 Patriot Pkwy.).
Ideal for any length of stay, the brand's design philosophy abandons the traditional one-room hotel layout in favor of a residential-feeling suite with intentional spaces.
Sized at an average of 500-plus square feet, each suite features an eat-in kitchen with appliances, a living room with a sleeper sofa, lounge chair and 55-inch smart TV, and a separate bedroom with work area, walk-in closet and smart TV. Visitors can relax or socialize in the outdoor courtyard with a built-in grill station, soft seating and fire pit.
stayAPT Suites says Charlotte and Rock Hill are prime locations for the company's continued growth as the brand appeals to traveling professionals, project-based workers and transitional housing customers.
“Following a first year of several groundbreakings and new hotel openings across the country, it’s a special milestone for stayAPT Suites to bring our unique lodging experience to the Charlotte area, where we are proudly headquartered in Matthews,” President and CEO Gary DeLapp said. “There are a number of upcoming hotel developments for the Carolinas in our portfolio, and we look forward to celebrating the openings of these two locations next year.”
stayAPT Suites plans to open its Rock Hill location in January 2022 and its Charlotte-Northlake location in May 2022.
The brand will open five new hotels this fall and has an additional eight locations under construction, and 15-plus sites in development. stayAPT Suites expects to have 25-plus hotels open by the end of 2022.
The chain is committed to building a portfolio of 100-plus corporate-owned hotels, in addition to 200-plus franchises.
On the web: www.stayAPT.com.
