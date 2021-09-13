MINT HILL – Square A Land Holdings has approached the town about expanding its operations at 11118 Business Lane.
A masonry contractor operating on Rocky River Church plans to move into a 2,085-square-foot, two-story office building with 6,000-square-foot storage building on the site, according to Eric Hampton, managing director with BGE in Charlotte.
“The proposal is a fairly small office complex or office building for Square A to run their contractor business out of and then it's attached storage warehouse building on the backside of the site,” Hampton said. “It fits very well within the existing industrial use land conditions within the town's zoning.”
The company will use the warehouse portion of the site for materials related to masronry work.
Commissioners recently approved a request to reduce the perimter buffer from 100 feet to 50 feet.
“The matter that was ultimately approved to reduce that 100 feet to 50 was really immaterial to us,” Hampton said. “We're preserving the original 100 feet as an undisturbed buffer on the far eastern edge of the property”
No one spoke out against the plan during the Sept. 9 public hearing. Commissioners may vote on the proposal as early as Oct. 14. The planning board will examine it Sept. 20.
