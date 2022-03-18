CHARLOTTE – Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of Wingate by Wyndham Charlotte Airport I-85/I-485, an 80-room hospitality property located at 4238 Business Center Drive.
It sold for $7.65 million, according to Benjamin Yelm, regional manager of the real estate brokerage firm’s Charleston and Charlotte Uptown offices.
Jack Davis, Joce Messinger, Josh Williams, Chase Dewese and Milin Mehta, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Charleston and Charlotte Uptown offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The listing team also secured the buyer, Shree Balaji Ventures LLC.
Yelm, Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in North Carolina, assisted in closing this transaction.
“The subject property sold at a record price per unit for a Wingate by Wyndham in North Carolina,” Davis said. “We were able to get creative on the financing and assist the buyer with a Pari Passu loan at a 75% loan-to-value ratio.”
