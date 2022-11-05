CHARLOTTE – Magnolia Wash Holdings announced that all Whistle Express, Camel Premium Express and The Wave Carwash locations will be giving back to veterans and their families in honor of Veterans Day this month through their new partnership with Folds of Honor.
Through Nov. 13, customers will have the option to donate to the nonprofits when paying for their car washes at the service station. Additionally, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, participating locations will be offering free car washes to all veterans.
“We are privileged to be partnering with Folds of Honor this year, as we look to raise funds and make an impact in the lives of the family members of American heroes,” said Jose Costa, CEO of Magnolia Wash Holdings. “Through this partnership and our complimentary service to veterans on Nov. 11, our express car wash brands are coming together to give back to those who risk their lives for our country and their families in a meaningful way. We’re encouraged by all the work the organization does year round and look forward to our customers joining us in our giveback efforts.”
Folds of Honor is a nonprofit that allocates funds and contributions to award scholarships for spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving the U.S. Armed Forces. The educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as post-secondary tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 35,000 scholarships totaling over $160 million in all 50 states.
Whistle Express, Camel Premium Express and The Wave Carwash are operated by Magnolia Wash Holdings.
On the web: MagnoliaWashHoldings.com.
