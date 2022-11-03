CHARLOTTE – Mac’s Hospitality Group is treating veterans to free meals at all its Mac’s Speed Shop locations, plus its SouthBound restaurant in Charlotte on Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
At all Mac’s locations, each veteran can enjoy a Free Lil Pig, hickory-smoked, pulled-pork BBQ sandwich, with their choice of one side, from a selection ranging from mac ‘n cheese and cheddar grits to fried okra and collards.
At Mac’s sister restaurant SouthBound, each veteran can get two free Carnitas Tacos and a side of rice and beans.
Veterans should show their Veteran ID Card and buy one beverage. The deal is good on Dine-In Orders only on Nov. 11 at Mac’s locally owned-and-operated North Carolina stores in Charlotte’s South End, Lake Norman, Steele Creek, and new Concord Mills neighborhoods, plus Matthews, Greensboro, Fayetteville and Wilmington. Upstate South Carolinians can enjoy Mac’s in Greenville, S.C.
Southbound is located at 2433 South Blvd., Charlotte. The open-air concept is inspired by the streets of Southern California. Fresh avocados, authentic street corn, and craft margaritas with house-squeezed juices combine to create a SoCal dining experience.
Mac’s celebrates its active-duty miliary customers every day of the year with 25% off their checks when they show their Military ID. Mac’s Speed Shop blends barbecue, beer and bikes.
