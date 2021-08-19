CHARLOTTE – Pearl. Dentistry Reimagined will open its third Charlotte location in Park Road Shopping Center on Sept. 7.
The location is now accepting appointments. As part of its grand opening celebration, it will offer a complimentary cleaning or in-office whitening to the first 30 new clients. Additionally, Pearl. will kick off its Smile More philanthropic campaign, donating $10 per new client booking – any service – to Fashion & Compassion throughout September.
“With six years under our belt and more than 7,500 clients treated, I knew I was ready to expand our luxurious, relaxing, five-star experience beyond Uptown,” said owner and lead dentist Dr. Jenny Gandhi. “The new location just spoke to me – I like how accessible it is to the Myers Park, Dilworth and SouthPark areas, plus the upscale and hip, yet family-friendly and community-oriented vibe of Park Road Shopping Center met my vision for this third location perfectly.
Like its two Uptown Charlotte general and cosmetic dental offices, the new location will feel like a high-end swanky lounge to put clients at ease and let them unplug.
The 3,500-square-feet office is outfitted with six private treatment suites and features a plethora of spa-like amenities, such as dual overhead and wall-mounted LED televisions featuring Netflix, Beats by Dr. Dre noise-cancelling headphones, complimentary beverages, warm or cool towelettes and comfortable leather chairs.
In addition to performing general dentistry services, Pearl. offers a number of cosmetic procedures, including therapeutic and cosmetic Botox in the jaw and face to aid with grinding, clenching or tension headaches as well as veneers.
This luxury experience comes at a reasonable price. Clients receive in-network pricing with PPO insurance, allowing them to enjoy all the additional luxuries without paying more than they would at a regular dentist. People without insurance receive a 20% discount off all fees with no membership fee or plan requirement.
Want to go?
Pearl. Dentistry Reimagined is located at 4243 Park Road. It operates Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
New clients may sign up for one of the complimentary cleanings or whitenings by calling 980-423-1075 or emailing welcome3@pearlcharlotte.com.
Once those spots are filled, Pearl. will include all new patients who book for the remainder of September in a raffle for a free in-office whitening.
Visit www.pearlcharlotte.com for details.
