CHARLOTTE – Logical Position has dropped off donations from a toy drive at Toys for Tots collection sites.
The digital marketing agency, which has an office in Charlotte, aimed to spread holiday cheer to local children by collecting bins of toys from its Charlotte, Chicago and Portland offices.
“We continue donating to Toys for Tots because it has made a difference in the lives of less fortunate children for more than 70 years,” said Emmy Thomas, brand and marketing director for Logical Position. “Since the program operates in many areas where LP has offices, it brings an opportunity for employees to get involved within the communities where they live and work.”
