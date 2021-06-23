CHARLOTTE – Little Caesars is looking to expand its North Carolina footprint with a goal of developing 25 new units across the Charlotte market through 2024.
To add to the nearly 40 Little Caesars locations currently open and operating in the greater Charlotte metro area, the brand is actively searching for both single-unit and multi-unit franchisees looking to grow their portfolios in this region.
“As the second largest metro area in the Southeast and one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, Charlotte is an exciting market experiencing an increased demand for high-quality food options at a value,” said Craig Sherwood, vice president of U.S Development at Little Caesars. “Our revolutionary technology -- including our signature Pizza Portal pickup and our Reserve-N-Ready system for pickup and delivery -- gives Little Caesars franchise owners a proven system for meeting the needs of today’s customers and makes us an ideal fit for a bustling market like Charlotte.”
Franchising investments start at around $360,000, with incentive programs available for veterans and first responders.
Little Caesars will explain franchise opportunities through a live webinar event June 29 at noon. Visit http://bit.ly/LCE_Charlotte to register.
