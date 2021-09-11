ARLINGTON, Va. – Lidl US is partnering with Weddington teen Jack Werdann to provide 100,000 notebooks to students who lack school supplies across the country.
Starting on Sept. 1, customers at Lidl’s nine stores in the Charlotte area will have the opportunity to donate a bundle of five school notebooks for $2.50 at checkout. Lidl will match all donated notebooks during the month to help reach Jack’s goal of 100,000 notebooks.
All of the notebook bundles bought through this initiative, will be matched by Lidl and donated to Kids In Need Foundation, a nonprofit providing underserved schools with the resources needed for teachers to teach and learners to learn.
“Lidl is proud to support Jack’s Notebook for Kids initiative, and we are inspired by his campaign to get back to school supplies to students locally and across the country that need these items for a successful school year,” said Tanja Novakovic, Lidl Steele Creek store manager. “We look forward to working together with our customers to help reach Jack’s goal of 100,000 notebooks for Kids in Need Foundation.”
Last year, Jack donated 45,000 notebooks through his Notebooks For Kids fundraising drive. This year, he is looking to more than double his goal and donate 100,000 notebooks.
“It was inspiring to see a young man in Jack step up last year during the pandemic to support his peers in under-resourced schools through Notebooks for Kids,” said Corey Gordon, CEO of Kids In Need Foundation. “Jack made a difference by paying it forward and being aware of the needs of teens nationwide. We’re excited Lidl wants to support Jack’s efforts and providing students with the supplies they need as they return to the classroom.”
Want to help?
Lidl stores participating in the initiative include:
Charlotte (Monroe Road), 9318 Monroe Road
Charlotte (Steele Creek), 11225 S. Tryon St.
Charlotte (University), 615 West Mallard Creek Church Road
Indian Land, 9990 Charlotte Hwy.
Indian Trail, 14600 East Independence Blvd.
Concord, 8930 Christenbury Pkwy.
Gastonia, 951 E Hudson Blvd.
Matthews, 4520 Margaret Wallace Road
Rock Hill, 1260 Herrons Ferry Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.