CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Foundation announced a $25 million gift from the Howard R. Levine Foundation to name the signature academic building within the future Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte.
The Howard R. Levine Center for Education will house the school of medicine as well as Wake Forest University School of Business, Wake Forest School for Professional Studies and Carolinas College of Health Sciences, which have also announced plans to locate there.
Levine is a long-time business leader and philanthropist who previously served as chairman and CEO of Matthews-based Family Dollar, a national retailer founded by his father, Leon Levine.
The gift toward the medical school continues a legacy of support from the Levine family.
Howard Levine and his family have been significant benefactors of Atrium Health Levine Children’s and Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute, among other projects within the health system and throughout the Carolinas.
“Giving back has always been a natural thing for me,” Howard Levine said. “People say it’s easy to give away money. But to do it right, you’ve got to be thoughtful. I approach this as an investment. We look at the leadership and funding of the organization and, in turn, what they are doing with the services they’re providing. As a Charlotte native, I’ve been a part of this community for almost my whole life – it has shaped a big part of who I am.”
The donation from the Howard R. Levine Foundation is the first major gift announced tied to the new school of medicine and its campus since Atrium Health Foundation launched its largest-ever philanthropic campaign in May.
The Giving Hope Campaign is seeking at least $500 million in donations toward support of the school of medicine and other key Atrium Health programs and initiatives.
Atrium Health will break ground on Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte next year in the heart of Midtown, with the first class scheduled to be seated in 2024.
“The Howard R. Levine Center for Education will literally change the trajectory of young people’s lives for decades to come,” said Eugene Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health. “Specifically, it will enable us to equip future health clinicians with the curriculum, tools and facilities to create an educational experience that is constantly on the cutting edge of the latest science. As importantly, it will enable us to expand career pathways to underserved populations through targeted pipeline programs in coordination with the other educational institutions in this region.”
