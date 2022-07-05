CHARLOTTE – Members of the North Carolina Economic Development Association have elected Andre Lennon to the organization’s board of directors for a three-year term.
Based in Charlotte, Lennon is civil practice lead at Civil & Environmental Consultants.
“With this year’s incoming class of officers and directors, NCEDA benefits from many decades of collective economic development experience and business leadership,” said Randall Johnson, chair of the organization’s nominating committee. “NCEDA’s leadership ranks are also more diverse than ever – tapping local practitioners and technical allies from every part of the state.”
Lennon has held his position at Civil & Environmental Consultants' Charlotte office since April. He was previously senior project manager at the firm. His work involves projects in commercial and residential development, educational facilities and the power industry.
Lennon’s career includes civil engineering and project management duties at Alliance Consulting Engineers, URS Corporation, CB&I, LandDesign and Turnbull Sigmon Design.
