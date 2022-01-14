INDIAN LAND – John Third, chief operating officer at Movement Mortgage, will step into the newly created role of chief innovation officer. Jason Stenger has been promoted to the COO role.
Third will lead the development of technology and process initiatives specific to mortgage operations. He has served as chief operating officer for the past nine years.
Third has been with the company since its inception in 2008, previously serving as chief compliance officer. He has three decades of experience in the mortgage industry.
“John’s name has been synonymous with innovation since he helped launch our industry-leading Upfront Underwriting and 6-7-1 Process more than a decade ago,” Movement CEO Casey Crawford said. “His dedication to improving the digital mortgage experience exemplifies our deep commitment to process innovation. We can't wait to see what he builds moving forward.”
As chief operations officer, Stenger will lead nationwide mortgage operations, continuous improvement and process innovation, including all processing, underwriting, closing, training and technical support for loan officers and sales teams.
Stenger has worked in the mortgage industry for more than 20 years. He is a 2019 Housing Wire Insider honoree, an award that recognizes operations all-stars. He most recently served as senior vice president-national director of operations, a role he has held for more than seven years.
“His years of dedication to operational excellence from serving his sales and operations team members have prepared him for this next evolution in his career,” President Michael Brennan said. “As Movement continues its incredible growth, there is no better person to produce and build up more leaders than Jason!”
