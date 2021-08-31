CHARLOTTE – Leading law firms have joined forces to create the Carolinas Social Impact Initiative, an effort to foster a more inclusive community and reduce systemic barriers to social and economic mobility in the Carolinas.
In the wake of George Floyd’s murder in May 2020, 24 law firm leaders came together in Charlotte to discuss how they could harness their energy and resources to address racial disparities and social injustices.
This group eventually formed the Carolinas Social Impact Initiative.
Drawing inspiration from the work of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Opportunity Task Force, Charlotte’s Leading on Opportunity Council and other community leaders, the law firm coalition is focused on four areas: supporting minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs; advancing educational opportunities; supporting family stability and social justice; and improving access to social capital and career opportunities.
“We formed the Carolinas Social Impact Initiative so that we as legal leaders can help drive progress on racial equity and economic mobility,” said Tom Griffin, Parker Poe’s managing partner. “We recognize that these are long-term challenges that require long-term solutions, and we are committing our time and resources to work for the change that we want to see.”
Sherri Chisholm, executive director of Leading on Opportunity, said her organization is thankful to work with the initiative.
“Tackling issues of race and equity is not easy but certainly necessary, especially after the events of last year and the continued impacts of the pandemic,” Chisholm said. “The members of the Carolinas Social Impact Initiative have been intentional about their work in the community, speaking directly with community members and leaders to determine the best approach for their unique skills and network.”
The collective is announcing its first program, the Charlotte Legal Initiative to Mobilize Businesses (CLIMB), which will provide volunteer legal services to low-income entrepreneurs and small businesses in the Charlotte area.
Spearheaded by member firms Moore & Van Allen and Robinson Bradshaw, CLIMB will provide volunteer business law services to low-income entrepreneurs and small businesses in the Charlotte area, with a focus on small businesses whose ownership consists primarily of people of color, women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, veterans or people with disabilities.
“The CLIMB model is one that will benefit our small businesses that often struggle to afford the legal protection and support needed to succeed in this economy,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. “We are grateful to the Carolinas Social Impact Initiative – and Robinson Bradshaw and Moore & Van Allen in particular – for bringing this equity-based resource to our city and investing in the success of our business community.”
Volunteer lawyers from Robinson Bradshaw and Moore & Van Allen will coordinate the administration of the program and provide legal services during CLIMB's pilot phase. Other lawyers will join in the coming months.
CLIMB initially will accept applications for help only through referral partners.
“As lawyers we have a professional societal duty to aid in the provision of legal services for those unable to pay,” said M. Heath Gilbert Jr., immediate past president of the Mecklenburg County Bar. “CLIMB provides a great outlet for lawyers to fulfill the responsibility of pro bono service in a transactional setting. Moreover, through programs such as CLIMB, members of our bar can help to support and build a foundation for success in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.