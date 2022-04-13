CHARLOTTE – The N.C. Department of Labor recognized area employers and employees at the agency’s annual safety awards banquet held April 13, in Charlotte at the Embassy Suites.
“North Carolina’s injury and illness rate remains at an historic low,” Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said. “These businesses’ dedication to safety is the reason why North Carolina is one of the safest states in which to work and they deserve this distinguished recognition.”
The awards honor outstanding on-the-job safety achievements of each recipient during 2021. Recipients recognized are located in Charlotte and surrounding counties.
Companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given to be eligible.
The gold award criteria are based on a DART rate that is at least 50% below the statewide rate for its industry. The rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer. The silver award is based only on cases with days away from work. They are recorded when the worker misses at least one full day of work, not including the day of the injury. The applicant must attain an incidence rate for cases with days away from work that is at least 50% below the rate for its industry.
Silver Awards
Criteria: Rate of days from work must be at least 50% below the industry average
First Year
Atrium Health, Mercy
Behavioral Health, Charlotte
Cintas Corp., Location No. 200
Mallard Creek Polymers Inc.
Mecklenburg County, Park and Recreation
Novant Health, Ballantyne Ambulatory Surgery Center
Novant Health, Huntersville Ambulatory Surgery Center
Sardis Oaks
Spectrum Brands
Swinerton Builders
UNC Charlotte
Second Consecutive Year
Behavioral Health, Davidson
City of Matthews, Fire and EMS
Town of Pineville, Police Department
Rodgers Builders Inc.
Town of Pineville, Police Department
Fifth Consecutive Year
Mecklenburg County, Park and Recreation Park Operations Division
Gold Awards
Criteria: Rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50% below the industry average.
First Year
Actega North Carolina, Twin Lakes Facility
Atrium Health PC Mint Hill Commons, Family Medicine
Atrium Health, North Park Family Medicine
Atrium Health, University City
Atrium Health, Women’s Institute MMP - Atrium Health
Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center
Bonded Logistics Inc., 5709 North Graham Street
Bonded Logistics Inc., 5711 North Graham Street
Bonded Logistics Inc., 651 Eagle Road
Bonded Logistics Inc., 7335 Statesville Road
Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co., Cast Iron Division
Cintas First Aid and Safety
Concrete Supply Co., Arrowood Plant
Concrete Supply Co., Corporate Office
Concrete Supply Co., Dispatch Department/Shop
Concrete Supply Co., North Plant
Concrete Supply Co., Reames Road Plant
Concrete Supply Co., South Plant
Concrete Supply Co., West Plant
Energy Solutions
General Shale Brick Inc., North Charlotte
General Shale Brick Inc., South Charlotte
General Shale Brick Inc., 10800 Reames Road
Interstate Roofing Co. Inc.
Levine Children’s Perspective Atrium Health and Wellness, Atrium Health
Marshall Air Systems Inc.
Mecklenburg County, Community Support Services
Mecklenburg County, Land Use and Environmental Services Agency (LUESA)
Mecklenburg County, Legal Department
Mecklenburg County, Valerie C. Woodard Center
Mecklenburg Medical Group, Steele Creek
N.C. Department of Transportation, Division of Highways 10th Division Paw Creek Equipment
Novant Health, Center City Outpatient Surgery Center
Novant Health, Charlotte Outpatient Surgery Center
Novant Health, Julian Road Outpatient Surgery Center
Novant Health, Midtown Surgery Center
Novant Health, South Park Surgery Center
Novant Health Medical Center, New Hanover Regional
Novant Health Medical Center, Pender
Sherwin Williams, Charlotte Powder Coatings Facility
Steele Creek Urgent Care
Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mid East Division - Clear Creek Quarry
Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mid East Division - Pineville Quarry
Second Consecutive Year
Bonded Logistics Inc., 2350 Park Center Drive
Bonded Logistics Inc., 7300 Reames Road
Bonded Logistics Inc., 7320 Statesville Road Warehouse
Bonded Logistics Inc., 990 Cedar Springs Road
City of Matthews, Administrative Department
City of Matthews, Parks and Recreation
DHHS Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Charlotte
Huntersville Oaks
Mecklenburg County, Health Department
Novant Health, Corporate
Novant Health, Matthews Surgery Center
PowerHouse Mechanical
Town of Pineville, Public Works Department
Trane Co., Charlotte
W.B. Moore Co. of Charlotte Inc.
Third Consecutive Year
McGee Brothers Co. Inc., Charlotte Division
Fourth Consecutive Year
Atrium Health and Randolph Internal Medicine
Edifice Inc.
McGee Brothers Co. Inc.
Mecklenburg County, Human Resources
Novant Health, Mint Hill Medical Center
Town of Pineville, Parks and Recreation
Fifth Consecutive Year
BHI Energy, McGuire Station
Bonded Logistics Inc., 6601 North I-85 Service Road
Crowder Construction Co.
Mecklenburg County, Information Technology Services
S&S Sprinkler Co. LLC
Sixth Consecutive Year
Associated Asphalt Charlotte LLC
Seventh Consecutive Year
Day & Zimmermann, Kings Mountain Generation Support Facility
Gates Construction Co. Inc., Safety
National Gypsum Co., Technology Innovation Center
Novant Health, Matthews Medical Center
Eighth Consecutive Year
Bonded Logistics Inc., 1701 Westinghouse Blvd
Day & Zimmermann, McGuire Nuclear Plant
Town of Pineville, Administration Department
Town of Pineville, Telephone Co.
United Services Group
Ninth Consecutive Year
Cintas Corp., Location No. 249
Novant Health, Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital
Novant Health, Huntersville Medical Center
Novant Health, Presbyterian Medical Center
10th Consecutive Year
Rodgers Builders Inc.
11th Consecutive Year
Teledyne FLIR Optical Components Group
12th Consecutive Year
Melatex Inc.
15th Consecutive Year
LeChase Construction Services, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Project
19th Consecutive Year
N.C. State Ports Authority, Charlotte Inland Port
32nd Consecutive Year
Safety and Health Council of North Carolina
43rd Consecutive Year
National Gypsum Co., Corporate Offices
Million Hour Awards
1 Million Hours, Or Multiples Thereof, With No Lost Time Accidents
Novant Health
Forsyth Medical Center
1 Million Hours
March 3, 2021, through July 1, 2021
Novant Health
Mint Hill Medical Center
1 Million Hours
Nov. 19, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2021
United Services Group
1 Million Hours
Sept. 18, 2013, through Dec. 31, 2021
Edifice Inc.
3 Million Hours
Jan. 1, 2002, through Dec. 31, 2021
Novant Health
Huntersville Medical Center
6 Million Hours
Aug. 6, 2016, through Dec. 31, 2021
