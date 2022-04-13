CHARLOTTE – The N.C. Department of Labor recognized area employers and employees at the agency’s annual safety awards banquet held April 13, in Charlotte at the Embassy Suites.

“North Carolina’s injury and illness rate remains at an historic low,” Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said. “These businesses’ dedication to safety is the reason why North Carolina is one of the safest states in which to work and they deserve this distinguished recognition.”

The awards honor outstanding on-the-job safety achievements of each recipient during 2021. Recipients recognized are located in Charlotte and surrounding counties.  

Companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given to be eligible. 

The gold award criteria are based on a DART rate that is at least 50% below the statewide rate for its industry. The rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer. The silver award is based only on cases with days away from work. They are recorded when the worker misses at least one full day of work, not including the day of the injury. The applicant must attain an incidence rate for cases with days away from work that is at least 50% below the rate for its industry.

 

Silver Awards

Criteria: Rate of days from work must be at least 50% below the industry average

 

First Year

Atrium Health, Mercy

Behavioral Health, Charlotte

Cintas Corp., Location No. 200

Mallard Creek Polymers Inc.

Mecklenburg County, Park and Recreation

Novant Health, Ballantyne Ambulatory Surgery Center

Novant Health, Huntersville Ambulatory Surgery Center

Sardis Oaks

Spectrum Brands

Swinerton Builders

UNC Charlotte

 

Second Consecutive Year

Behavioral Health, Davidson

City of Matthews, Fire and EMS

Town of Pineville, Police Department

Rodgers Builders Inc.

Town of Pineville, Police Department

 

Fifth Consecutive Year

Mecklenburg County, Park and Recreation Park Operations Division

 

Gold Awards

Criteria: Rate of days away from work, job transfer or restriction must be at least 50% below the industry average.

 

First Year

Actega North Carolina, Twin Lakes Facility

Atrium Health PC Mint Hill Commons, Family Medicine

Atrium Health, North Park Family Medicine

Atrium Health, University City

Atrium Health, Women’s Institute MMP - Atrium Health

Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center

Bonded Logistics Inc., 5709 North Graham Street

Bonded Logistics Inc., 5711 North Graham Street

Bonded Logistics Inc., 651 Eagle Road

Bonded Logistics Inc., 7335 Statesville Road

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Co., Cast Iron Division

Cintas First Aid and Safety

Concrete Supply Co., Arrowood Plant

Concrete Supply Co., Corporate Office

Concrete Supply Co., Dispatch Department/Shop

Concrete Supply Co., North Plant

Concrete Supply Co., Reames Road Plant

Concrete Supply Co., South Plant

Concrete Supply Co., West Plant

 

Energy Solutions

General Shale Brick Inc., North Charlotte

General Shale Brick Inc., South Charlotte

General Shale Brick Inc., 10800 Reames Road

Interstate Roofing Co. Inc.

Levine Children’s Perspective Atrium Health and Wellness, Atrium Health

Marshall Air Systems Inc.

Mecklenburg County, Community Support Services

Mecklenburg County, Land Use and Environmental Services Agency (LUESA)

Mecklenburg County, Legal Department

Mecklenburg County, Valerie C. Woodard Center

Mecklenburg Medical Group, Steele Creek

N.C. Department of Transportation, Division of Highways 10th Division Paw Creek Equipment

Novant Health, Center City Outpatient Surgery Center

Novant Health, Charlotte Outpatient Surgery Center

Novant Health, Julian Road Outpatient Surgery Center

Novant Health, Midtown Surgery Center

Novant Health, South Park Surgery Center

Novant Health Medical Center, New Hanover Regional

Novant Health Medical Center, Pender

Sherwin Williams, Charlotte Powder Coatings Facility

Steele Creek Urgent Care

Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mid East Division - Clear Creek Quarry

Vulcan Construction Materials LP, Mid East Division - Pineville Quarry

 

Second Consecutive Year

Bonded Logistics Inc., 2350 Park Center Drive

Bonded Logistics Inc., 7300 Reames Road

Bonded Logistics Inc., 7320 Statesville Road Warehouse

Bonded Logistics Inc., 990 Cedar Springs Road

City of Matthews, Administrative Department

City of Matthews, Parks and Recreation

DHHS Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Charlotte

Huntersville Oaks

Mecklenburg County, Health Department

Novant Health, Corporate

Novant Health, Matthews Surgery Center

PowerHouse Mechanical

Town of Pineville, Public Works Department

Trane Co., Charlotte

W.B. Moore Co. of Charlotte Inc.

 

Third Consecutive Year

McGee Brothers Co. Inc., Charlotte Division

 

Fourth Consecutive Year

Atrium Health and Randolph Internal Medicine

Edifice Inc.

McGee Brothers Co. Inc.

Mecklenburg County, Human Resources

Novant Health, Mint Hill Medical Center

Town of Pineville, Parks and Recreation

 

Fifth Consecutive Year

BHI Energy, McGuire Station

Bonded Logistics Inc., 6601 North I-85 Service Road

Crowder Construction Co.

Mecklenburg County, Information Technology Services

S&S Sprinkler Co. LLC

 

Sixth Consecutive Year

Associated Asphalt Charlotte LLC

 

Seventh Consecutive Year

Day & Zimmermann, Kings Mountain Generation Support Facility

Gates Construction Co. Inc., Safety

National Gypsum Co., Technology Innovation Center

Novant Health, Matthews Medical Center

 

Eighth Consecutive Year

Bonded Logistics Inc., 1701 Westinghouse Blvd

Day & Zimmermann, McGuire Nuclear Plant

Town of Pineville, Administration Department

Town of Pineville, Telephone Co.

United Services Group

 

Ninth Consecutive Year

Cintas Corp., Location No. 249

Novant Health, Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital

Novant Health, Huntersville Medical Center

Novant Health, Presbyterian Medical Center

 

10th Consecutive Year

Rodgers Builders Inc.

 

11th Consecutive Year

Teledyne FLIR Optical Components Group

 

12th Consecutive Year

Melatex Inc.

 

15th Consecutive Year

LeChase Construction Services, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Project

 

19th Consecutive Year

N.C. State Ports Authority, Charlotte Inland Port

 

32nd Consecutive Year

Safety and Health Council of North Carolina

 

43rd Consecutive Year

National Gypsum Co., Corporate Offices

 

Million Hour Awards

1 Million Hours, Or Multiples Thereof, With No Lost Time Accidents

 

Novant Health

Forsyth Medical Center

1 Million Hours

March 3, 2021, through July 1, 2021

 

Novant Health

Mint Hill Medical Center

1 Million Hours

Nov. 19, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2021

 

United Services Group

1 Million Hours

Sept. 18, 2013, through Dec. 31, 2021

Edifice Inc.

3 Million Hours

Jan. 1, 2002, through Dec. 31, 2021

 

Novant Health

Huntersville Medical Center

6 Million Hours

Aug. 6, 2016, through Dec. 31, 2021

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.