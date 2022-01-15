CHARLOTTE – Krispy Kreme is rolling out Chocolate Glazed mini doughnuts beginning Jan. 7 packed with a unique blend of chocolate “flavor on flavor on flavor.”
The following will be available for a limited time:
- Mini Chocolate Glazed Cake Batter Doughnut: A mini Chocolate Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing, topped with rainbow confetti and finished with a delicious dollop of cake batter Kreme.
- Mini Chocolate Glazed Cookies & Kreme Doughnut: A mini Chocolate Glazed doughnut topped with Cookie and Kreme filling and sprinkled with cookie crumbles.
- Mini Chocolate Glazed Peanut Butter Doughnut: A mini Chocolate Glazed doughnut drizzled with peanut butter sauce and topped with a dollop of peanut butter Kreme.
- Mini Chocolate Glazed Doughnut: A mini doughnut covered in chocolate glaze.
“A small, occasional treat may help you stick to those New Year’s resolutions,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme. “So, we packed a ton of flavor into our new Chocolate Glaze minis to make sure your treat is not just worth it but is next-level awesome,”
On the web: www.krispykreme.com/promos/chocolateglazedminis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.