MATTHEWS – Kinetic plans a multi-year initiative to bring fiber internet to 18,000 locations in Matthews.
Currently, 6,500 locations, or 15%, of the market is eligible for fiber. This expansion will power broadband, voice, productivity and entertainment services with increased speed and reliability.
Businesses ranging from small shops to large enterprises can take advantage of the fiber-backed network to deploy solutions that make their companies more efficient and profitable such as OfficeSuite UC and SD-WAN.
Engineering for the project is ongoing. Kinetic is staffing up construction crews to begin the work later this year. Residents will see crews working on fiber roll out in their areas in the coming months.
“Kinetic is a proud partner to the city and residents of Matthews and we are dedicated to delivering fast broadband speed, at competitive rates with unmatched service,” said Jeff Small, president of Kinetic. “As this fiber is delivered, Matthews more than ever will be able count on Kinetic for fast and reliable connections.”
Kinetic is embarking on a $2 billion, multi-year construction initiative to expand gigabit internet service deploying fiber across its 18-state footprint. The company plans to add nearly 1,000 jobs in a newly created internal engineering and fiber construction organization.
Visit GoKinetic.com to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.