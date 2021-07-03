LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kinetic has introduced Go Kinetic, a refreshed online account management tool and mobile app. Previously known as MyWIN, Go Kinetic offers a fresh user experience and enhanced, easy-to-use navigation.
The Go Kinetic mobile app is available for download in the Google Play Store or in the App Store. It can be accessed online at my.gokinetic.com.
“We know that a growing number of our customers want the option to handle their business with us at their own convenience,” said Paul Strickland, vice president of customer care. “In addition to the ongoing $2 billion investment to drive fiber deeper into our network, we are making investments in tools like this so that customers access service the way they want it, when they want it. And we plan to keep investing and improving their experience.”
Kinetic customers who haven’t registered for MyWIN or Go Kinetic are eligible to enter the Go Kinetic 1 Year of Free Internet Giveaway. Users who create an account for the first time through July 23 can enter to win. Terms are available here.
With Go Kinetic, customers can: View and pay bill online, live chat, track order and support requests, easily manage Wi-Fi password and access and special offers
Visit my.GoKinetic.com to learn more.
