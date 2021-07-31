CHARLOTTE – Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic will join StarMed Healthcare to host its fifth annual back-to-school giveaway event Aug. 6 and 7.
The event is an annual collaboration to give back to children in the Charlotte community and help them prepare for a successful start to the school year.
Prior to COVID-19, a back-to-school bash was a large event held with music, food, games, and rides for school-aged children. This year, 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies and be distributed first-come, first-serve basis until supplies run out. The events will be drive-thru giveaways held at four locations throughout the Charlotte area:
Aug. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. (or supplies run out)
• Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic East & StarMed Healthcare East, 5344 Central Ave. Charlotte.
• Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic North, 402 E. Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte.
Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon (or supplies run out)
• Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic West, 4016 Triangle Drive, Charlotte.
• Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic South, 7001 South Blvd., Unit A Charlotte.
All four events will take place rain or shine. Children do not need to be present for families to pick up backpacks.
