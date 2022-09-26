CHARLOTTE – Kasa Living adds another property to its collection with the opening of Kasa Edison House Charlotte in Dilworth.
The newly renovated property brings avant-garde-inspired design to Charlotte’s first streetcar suburb. It is fully furnished with high-end appliances, fixtures and sports artistic flair with custom wallpaper.
Guests can enjoy walkable proximity to Freedom Park and access to the building’s amenities, including a courtyard and a community room with a fireplace. The property is located at 1921 Charlotte Drive.
"Charlotte travelers are increasingly eager to explore this fast-growing, charming neighborhood, but local accommodations are limited,” said Roman Pedan, founder and CEO of Kasa. “We’re excited to provide a modern, tech-forward option that allows guests to enjoy the distinct character of the Dilworth community.”
Kasa offers its tech-enabled hospitality at the property, which includes a virtual front desk with contactless check-in, 24/7 guest support and building access that leverages smart locks for safety.
“We selected Kasa as our property management partner because of the level of quality and flexibility they’re able to provide to both residents and short-term rental guests, from their superior technology to their trust and safety measures,” said Adam Williams, Dilworth owner and principal of Legacy Real Estate Advisors.
Visit www.kasa.com for details.
