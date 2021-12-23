RALEIGH – The NC Chamber recognized N.C. Sen. Todd Johnson (R-Union County) as a “Jobs Champion” based on his pro-growth and pro-jobs voting record in its annual How They Voted report.
How They Voted details state legislators’ voting records on bills identified as critical to preserving and enhancing North Carolina’s position in the global race for jobs.
Johnson scored a perfect 100% voting record.
“Over the last two years, nothing has proved more critical than ensuring North Carolina’s economy rebound from COVID,” Johnson said. “Families and small businesses have suffered tremendously – from job losses, educational opportunities and less take-home income. Our legislative efforts – be they educational, health care or tax related – have focused on providing North Carolina’s families and their businesses the support they need to move forward.”
The NC Chamber, a non-partisan business advocacy group, focuses on economic growth and job creation.
This year’s “Jobs Champion” voting record scored 16 total bills, involving 17 House votes and 18 Senate votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.