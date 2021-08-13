CHARLOTTE – The Queen City is about to gain an authentic ramen experience where the broth and noodles take center stage when JINYA Ramen Bar makes its North Carolina debut in Charlotte.
Located at 601 S. Tryon St., just blocks away from the Bank of America Stadium, JINYA will serve the traditional flavors of Japanese food via small plates and its acclaimed ramen that combines bold noodles with thick, rich broth that slowly simmers for 20 hours. Adhering to a variety of dietary needs and preferences, JINYA is featuring two new vegan bowls – Agedashi Tofun and Vegan Maze-Men – in addition to its fan-favorite Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen.
Franchisee Jahzmin French, a published author and restaurant consultant, will operate North Carolina’s first JINYA. French, who lives in the Ballantyne area, joins the JINYA brand with over18 years of restaurant experience, from being promoted as the first African American female general manager for the Hooters franchise – Bayou Fox – in the Gulf Coast to leading training for new franchise owners and their management teams at Hurricane Grill in South Florida.
She was also nominated for industry accomplishments by the National Black Chef Association and was one of many female recipients during the Chef’s Awards 2020 in Atlanta.
“We are beyond excited to introduce JINYA Ramen Bar to the incredible state of North Carolina,” French said. “I’m proud to join a diverse team of operators as JINYA’s first African American female franchisee. Having spent many years in the restaurant industry, I’ve watched JINYA stand out from the rest with its authentic Japanese ingredients and culinary traditions. JINYA takes pride in its in-house, slow-cooked approach to ramen, and we can’t wait to share its customizable menu with the Charlotte community before expanding to more locations across the state and beyond. It’s our hope that eating JINYA’s ramen becomes an everyday ritual in the bustling city of Charlotte.”
When the new 3,520-square-foot restaurant opens in September, it will include the brand’s very first luxury bar lounge featuring a crystal chandelier, plush seating and luxurious drapery.
“Prior to getting approved to open JINYA’s first Charlotte restaurant, Bryan Moser and I completed over 400 training hours in the brand’s corporate kitchen in Studio City, California,” Kitchen Manager Kankeo Viravong-Duron said. “We are well-prepared to show the area what true ramen culture is like through broth and noodles that are in perfect harmony. We feel sure that locals and visitors alike will soon be just as crazy about ramen as we are.”
