LOS ANGELES – JINYA Ramen Bar is celebrating World Vegan Day by giving away a free order of Impossible Taco with the purchase of any vegan ramen Nov. 1.
JINYA’s plant-based tacos feature Impossible meat made from plants, guacamole and cilantro on bite-size crispy taco shells. Fans can enjoy a delicious bowl from JINYA’s selection of vegan ramen – Flying Vegan Harvest, Tsunami White Pearl or Spicy Creamy Vegan Ramen – to redeem their free order of Impossible™ Tacos.
On the web: www.jinyaramenbar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.