LOS ANGELES – JINYA Ramen Bar is bringing back The Red Garnet through Nov. 30 at all of its locations.
The bold ramen dish is made with thick noodles, a creamy vegan base, crunchy spicy garlic sauce, green onion, kikurage, chopped onion, spinach and pork chashu, served with two pieces of chicken karaage on the side.
The Red Garnet can be modified to fit any dietary and lifestyle preference. For example, vegetarians can simply remove the pork chashu topping and chicken karaage.
This bowl satisfies any dietary preference and gives guests who typically order meat a chance to try something new,” CEO Tomo Takahashi said. “Everyone says The Red Garnet offers the best of both worlds, and we agree!”
On the web: jinyaramenbar.com.
