LOS ANGELES– JINYA Ramen Bar is adding new items to its Chef’s Specials Menu featuring the many flavors of pork.
Starting Sept. 1, the ramen restaurant is featuring a new bowl and small plate, crafted with fresh, authentic ingredients and bold Japanese flavors.
JINYA invites guests to experience these new selections, now available for a limited time:
• Tokyo Tonkotsu Ramen – thin noodles in pork broth topped with pork chashu, white and green onion, kikurage and seasoned egg.
• Lettuce Wraps – minced seasoned pork and vegetables served with cilantro, fresh lettuce leaves and drizzled with chili sesame seasoning.
“At JINYA, we are committed to kaizen – the art of continuous improvement,” CEO Tomo Takahashi said. “With consistent improvements and innovations to our menu, loyal fans always have something new to try. With the release of these new chef’s specials, I hope everyone will join us for a unique, authentic experience – we always want to indulge guests in ramen and Japanese culture.”
On the web: www.jinyaramenbar.com.
