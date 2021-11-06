CHARLOTTE – Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has released its Holiday Collection in shops and online for nationwide shipping.
Available flavors are Cognac with Gingerbread, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Pistachio Macaron, Sugar Plum and White Chocolate Peppermint.
“We’ve spent months baking, roasting, chopping, and churning the most delicious ingredients we can find into memorable flavors worth sharing,” founder Jeni Britton said. “Our holiday ice creams make great gifts, of course. But they’re also made with my style of entertaining in mind. What I call low-lift, high-impact. As in, open a pint and serve the ice cream in a fancy coupe.”
