PINEVILLE – IPEX is investing in a state-of-the-art injection molding plant in Pineville that will increase the company’s ability to manufacture fittings for plumbing, electrical, industrial and municipal applications.
The nearly 200,000-square-foot manufacturing building is being custom designed and built. It will become the technological flagship for the company’s operations.
The plant’s flexible automation capabilities will enable total automation for all facets of sorting, labeling, counting, packing and assembly as well as eliminate the majority of manual repetitive processes and tasks.
The production floor will be forklift-free, with vehicles auto-guided by artificial intelligence, increasing plant safety.
The plant will be fully climate-controlled as well as use energy-efficient lighting and high efficiency machines to reduce the use of both electricity and water.
The layout will also provide IPEX with space for testing and prototyping new products already in development.
The plant will increase production capacity substantially, providing new career and job opportunities. IPEX expects to hire more than 150 people. Its use of Industry 4.0 will increase the need for supervisory, technical and quality control positions.
“This new plant is an exciting endeavor for IPEX, our customers, employees, and the surrounding community. It is an integral part of our continued growth plans in North America,” CEO Alex Mestres said. “This level of investment in new technologies, cloud connectivity and flexible automation will make this plant a learning showcase for the rest of our operations and will allow us to better serve our customers with added flexibility, response time and innovative products.”
Construction is expected to be finalized in late 2022 with full operations expected to start in early 2023. Once complete, the Pineville site which includes an existing molding facility, will be home to nearly 100 injection molding machines.
The Pineville manufacturing plant is the company’s fourth new building announcement in 2021, following three new distribution centers in Garland, Texas; Winnipeg, Manitoba; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
