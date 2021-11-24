CHARLOTTE – IPEX continues to expand its warehousing and distribution capabilities with the opening of its newest distribution center at Creekside Commerce Center on John Price Road.
At over 200,000 square feet, the new center nearly doubles the company’s warehouse space in the region. The expansion was part of IPEX's North American growth strategy and customer service focus.
The center will serve IPEX’s customers in the Carolinas, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Scanning and material handling equipment, and forklift and pedestrian safety equipment are all being evaluated for installation in the new year.
“At IPEX, we place the customer at the center of all of our decisions, and expansion in key markets to bring products closer to them is one of the ways we continue to deliver an exceptional experience,” CEO Alex Mestres said. “And our new facility will be equipped with industry-leading technology to help us better serve our customers and ensure the health and safety of our employees.”
The new distribution center follows the company’s announcement of a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant to be built in Pineville. IPEX’s future growth plans include additional centers in the southern and western United States.
