CHARLOTTE – INTech Foundation has received a $25,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant for INTech Academy programs as part of Spectrum's five-year, $7 million commitment to digital education.
Funding will allow INTech Foundation to expand its software development workshops and further enhance its summer internship program. For high school seniors who plan to study engineering or any technology discipline, INTech Foundation will provide them with a scholarship toward their studies in college.
“We applaud INTech Foundation for their broadband education initiatives and for helping us support efforts that promote digital literacy in Charlotte,” said Rahman Khan, vice president of community impact for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand of broadband connectivity products. “Through this partnership with INTech Foundation, the Spectrum Digital Education program is able to bring essential resources to those in need, and we look forward to working with them on this transformative project.”
INTech Foundation is one of 49 nonprofits that Spectrum is supporting through 2021 Spectrum Digital Education grants. Since launching Spectrum Digital Education in 2017, Spectrum has donated $7 million in cash and in-kind contributions for digital literacy programs reaching nearly 70,000 people in 20 states and Washington, D.C.
“This grant will allow us to host our INTech Academy program in the spring and further our mission to get more girls IN tech,” INTech CEO Khalia Braswell said. “We look forward to partnering with Charter to continue closing the digital divide in Charlotte and beyond.”
