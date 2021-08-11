MATTHEWS – Inner Peaks has approached the town about rezoning its property at 10715 Independence Pointe Parkway so the climbing center can renovate the space and vertically expand.
Brittany Lins, an attorney representing Inner Peaks, told town commissioners during the Aug. 9 public hearing how the center wants to capitalize on sports climbing’s inclusion in the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Inner Peaks wants to build a 49-foot wall toward the rear of the center, but the building is only 40 feet tall. The building used to be home to indoor batting cages.
“They’d love to foster in some future Olympians,” Lins told commissioners.
Inner Peaks owner Doug Cosby mentioned recent silver medalist Nathaniel Coleman was coached by one of the directors at Inner Peaks when he was just 8 years old in Salt Lake City.
“We have three years now until Paris,” Cosby said. “Hopefully, the pandemic will be over and we can actually participate.”
Inner Peaks only plans to alter a rear portion of the building. They contend the expansion is not going to overshadow neighboring businesses.
Town Planner Rob Will said staff didn’t have any concerns about the proposal.
Commissioners are scheduled to decide on the request Sept. 13.
Commissioner Jeff Miller requested Inner Peaks share building elevations with textures and colors.
“I have no problem with the height in that location,” he said. “We just want to make sure it’s aesthetically pleasing to the eye and attractive.”
