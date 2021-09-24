CHARLOTTE – Atha Yoga, the first infrared studio in South Charlotte, will celebrate its grand opening Sept. 25 above White House Black Market within Blakeney Shopping Center.
The public is invited to stop by from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for live music, mimosas, healthy bites, back rubs, wellness treats and gift bags. There will also be raffle prizes featuring yoga apparel and gear from Lululemon and others, along with the grand prize drawing of unlimited yoga at the studio for one year.
Atha Yoga is the result of founder Dr. Olga Dadalko’s decade-long journey of practicing, teaching, and researching yoga.
She believes that the transformational power of yoga stems from exercising the nervous system, which is why Atha Yoga teaches mindfulness first and foremost.
Its mission is to create a nourishing and vibrant community of students and teachers that will empower each other through kindness, acceptance and the practice of yoga.
“It’s not just our top-notch heating and air purification technology that we are proud of. Our true pride is our exceptional team of teachers,” Dadalko said. “When you practice with us, we will take you through a wide range of class formats, from intense Hot Yoga to restorative Yin and dynamic Yoga Sculpt to soothing Candlelight Flow.”
Blakeney Shopping Center’s addition of Atha Yoga adds to an already impressive lineup of health and wellness tenants, including Alloy Personal Training, Lululemon, Modern Acupuncture, Conte’s Bike Shop, Chop’t Creative Salad Co., Greco Fresh Grille, and Zoe’s Kitchen.
On the web: www.athayogaclt.com
