CHARLOTTE – Tony Forrest, who is based out of Republic Services' Charlotte division, earned National Industrial Driver of the Year honors from the National Waste & Recycling Association.
Forrest has worked for Republic Services for 34 years. He demonstrated safety and good performance to win the award.
Customers and coworkers say he provides superior customer serivce and a proactive approach to work, according to company officials.
His son, Tiwian, is also a Republic Services driver.
Republic Services won Operator of the Year in addition to two other drivers for the first earning national awards for commercial and residential driving.
