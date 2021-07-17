INDIAN TRAIL – The Indian Trail Town Council will welcome three new members following the 2021 election.
That's because councilmen Mike Head, Jerry Morse and David Cohn chose not to run for new terms.
Head and Morse won their seats in the 2017 election. Clarence Alsobrooks Jr., Tom Amburgey, Jonathon Baer, Cade Batchelor, Gordon Daniels and Dennis Gay are seeking their seats.
The council appointed former mayor pro tem Cohn on Sept. 8 to fill the remainder of Shirley Howe's term following her passing. The winner among Crystal Buchaluk, Brian Cross and Michael Faulkenberry will serve until 2023.
Daniels has previously served on the council while Baer, Cross and Faulkenberry have run in either 2017 or 2019.
