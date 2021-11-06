CHARLOTTE – Indaco, a rustic Italian restaurant at Atherton Mill in Charlotte’s historic South End neighborhood, recently welcomed Sean Galianese as the restaurant’s new executive chef.
Galianese has more than 13 years of experience, working in some of the country’s most distinguished kitchens, and a love of Italian cuisine instilled by his Italian American family. Galianese’s mastery of Italian cuisine is already on display with Indaco’s new weekend brunch menu, which launched Nov. 6.
“We are excited to have Chef Sean on board with Indaco,” said Steve Palmer, founder and managing partner of The Indigo Road Hospitality Group. “His expertise in Italian cuisine and creative flair promises to secure Indaco’s place as a destination restaurant in the Charlotte area.”
Galianese began his restaurant career at age 16 when he first worked at David Burke’s La Fromagerie. After college, Galianese moved to New York City to start his career in the food and beverage industry, working in establishments such as Bell Book and Candle, Roberta’s, Egg and Whole Foods Market. Following a sous chef position with the Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant Dos Urban Cantina in Chicago, Galianese returned to his Italian roots and joined the James Beard award-winning family of Vetri restaurants as chef de cuisine in Philadelphia and D.C. He later worked as executive chef for The Meatball Shop, opening the first location outside of New York City. Galianese entered the burgeoning Charlotte culinary scene when he joined Fox Restaurant Concepts as executive chef and spent nearly three years opening multiple restaurants in the area.
“Joining Indaco feels like a homecoming since it was in my Italian family’s kitchen where I first learned to appreciate the power of food to bring people together,” Galianese said. “I take those first smells and tastes that I experienced growing up and add my own modern twist to them for the menu that I am creating at Indaco.”
Galianese’s first creations for Indaco can be seen on its new brunch menu, which will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. Galianese has taken the traditional Eggs Benedict and replaced the English muffin with fried polenta cakes and the ham with pancetta. The Carbonara Burger is inspired, in part, by the classic carbonara pasta dish. Made with C.A.B. patty, pancetta, mozzarella, soft-fried egg, Pecorino Romano and black pepper aioli, the egg yolk runs over the burger once bitten into or cut.
For the Soft Scrambled Egg Toast, Galianese uses eggs from Harmony Ridge Farm in Tobaccoville, N.C., showing his commitment to sourcing local ingredients. Galianese also includes the Black Pepper Tagliatelle, a staple on the dinner menu, on the brunch menu for those guests who come to Indaco for their favorite dish.
To accompany the dishes on the brunch menu, bar manager Nicholas Mazzaroni has created a Bloody Mary that features charred lemon, Aleppo peppers and pancetta, in addition to tableside mimosas.
Visit www.indacorestaurant.com for more information.
