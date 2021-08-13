CHARLOTTE – The new Hyatt Centric SouthPark Charlotte recently debuted IRO, a restaurant, bar and lounge on the hotel’s second floor.
IRO, which means “color” in Japanese, is an intimate, naturally lit space serving signature cocktails to represent the color theme, globally inspired wines, local craft beers and locally sourced, seasonal small plates.
The restaurant offers a carefully curated, Japanese-inspired menu from Chef du Cuisine Dustin Hildebrandt.
Diners can opt for a choice of shareable plates such as Sweet & Salty Green Beans with local Cloister Honey, crispy shiitake mushrooms and purple basil; Tangy Chicken Wings with Gochujang hot sauce, black sesame and scallions; and Pork Belly with ponzu, fresno chiles and cilantro.
For main dishes, highlights include the tuna and salmon Poke Bowl; Fish Tacos with ginger-sweet chili aioli, cabbage slaw and lemon kosho hot sauce; and the Crispy Chicken Sando with milk bread, honey mustard and Japanese pickles.
Creative desserts delight with stand-out options including the Yuzu Pound Cake with miso simple sugar, yuzu mango salsa and ginger cream, and the Boba Tea Parfait with brown sugar tapioca, black tea mousse and matcha crumble.
IRO is also open for breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m., serving highlights such as the Egg Sammie with eggs, sausage, siracha aioli and Japanese milk bread; the Milk Bread French Toast with Cloister vanilla honey and blueberry compote; and the Tofu Scramble with edamame, fresno chilies, sunflower sprouts and togarashi, along with a selection of eggs, breakfast meats, yogurt and avocado toast.
The bar doubles up as a coffee bar in the morning, serving fresh coffee, tea and lattes to-go, as well as fresh baked past7ries.
In the evening, IRO’s lights dim and the bar becomes a lively scene, complete with live entertainment and drink specials. Bar patrons will be treated to a creative cocktail menu from mixologist Ed Parowski with colorful signature drinks presented as cocktail art.
Guests can sip on libations including the bubbly Drops of Midnight with Crème de Cassis Pearls and sparkling rosé; the tart The Final Say made with Bombay East, Green Chartreuse, Velvet Falernum and lime; the spicy and herbal Elements of Surprise with Lunazul, cucumber hibiscus agave and tajin; and the citrusy sweet Hazel Made Me Do It comprised of vodka, lemon, strawberry-sake cream and hazelnut olive oil.
In addition to food and cocktails, IRO has just launched new weekday programming in the bar and lounge area – Wine Down Wednesdays and Turn it Up Thursdays.
Each Wednesday, locals and guests alike can enjoy $5 wines all day along with live music from 6 to 8 p.m. by Charlotte musicians. There will also be live musical performances on the first and third Thursdays of each month for Turn it Up Thursdays, with signature drinks featured.
“We are thrilled to introduce IRO to Charlotte residents as well as our valued guests,” General Manager Fidencio Mata said. “Between the exciting menu of Japanese-inspired shareable small plates, vibrant cocktails, live entertainment and fully-stocked coffee bar, IRO is a great spot for any occasion – whether for a casual dinner, romantic date night, business breakfast, quick coffee on the way to work or a fun night of live music and cocktails with friends. We are excited to welcome locals and guests alike in the months to come.”
On the web: hyattcentricsouthparkcharlotte.com.
About the hotel
Hyatt Centric SouthPark Charlotte is a lifestyle hotel with 175 design-forward guestrooms, including 11 suites. Amenities include lobby restaurant and cocktail bar IRO, rooftop restaurant Mizu, which offers sweeping views of SouthPark, and 4,000 square feet of flexible meetings and event space, including a 3,700-square feet ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.