GASTONIA – Roland Black Heating and Cooling donated a new heating and cooling system to a family in need.
The firm, which has been serving the community for nearly 50 years, has been giving away HVAC systems at least once a year around the holidays.
The firm's mission is to provide comfort and clean air in every home. This allowed the team to do that in a very special way.
“It was an honor to help a family in our community in this way,” said Jerome Trehy, owner of Roland Black Heating and Cooling. “I believe that everyone has something to offer – a talent, a skill or a resource. When we come together to help each other with those talents, skills and resources, we can truly make a difference for others in the community. Around the holidays is an even more special time to be able to literally warm the home of a family in need.”
Roland Black Heating and Cooling offers a range of services that includes furnace repair and installation, duct cleaning, indoor air quality assessments, air conditioning repair and installation and maintenance plans.
Visit www.rolandblack.com or call 980-269-0790 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.