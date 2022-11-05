CHARLOTTE – The Arboretum Shopping Center has welcomed HOTWORX to the shopping center.
HOTWORX is a virtually instructed exercise program created for users to experience the many benefits of infrared heat absorption, while completing a 30-minute Isometric workout or 15-minute High Intensity Interval Training session.
As the infrared heat penetrates your body causing you to sweat, the isometric postures further accelerate detoxification by physically removing the toxins from your organs through muscle contraction.
Its patented saunas combine heat, infrared and exercise to create a workout unlike any other fitness program.
The store is located at 8016 Providence Road, Suite 800.
Visit https://www.hotworx.net/studio/charlotte-arboretum for details.
